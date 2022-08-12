Friday, August 12, 2022
Highlights of the August 9th, 2022 Council Meeting

Council approved extending the terms for Mississippi...

Marilyn Anderson — obituary

Anderson, Mary Marilyn Grace Peacefully at Almonte General Hospital Thursday,...
FOR SALE: Honda Lawnmower

22” 4 blade model HRS216PDC  5 1/2 HP

Includes rear bag, mulch attachment, replacement air filter

First pull starting.  Great for mulching leaves in the fall.

Price:  $150.

PH:  613.298.4334    Pick-up in Almonte

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

