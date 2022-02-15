Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Making a difference with a saw, a sander, and a paint brush

It’s been a time of growth for...

FOR SALE: Honeywell programmable thermostat, $110

Honeywell Home T6 Pro programmable thermostat -...

In memoriam — Wayne Giardino

On Tuesday, February 15, 2021, my beloved...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Honeywell programmable thermostat, $110

FOR SALE: Honeywell programmable thermostat, $110

Honeywell Home T6 Pro programmable thermostat – in original box with instructions, purchased 2021, new (paid $340, asking $110).

Was not compatible with geothermal water furnace.

Please phone (613) 256-6121.

Related

FOR SALE: Coffee tables

Tax services available on Bridge Street

Big sale at Judy Joannou’s Mill Street store

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

LEARN MORE

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone