FOR SALE: Honeywell programmable thermostat, $110
February 15, 2022 - 4:58 pm

Honeywell Home T6 Pro programmable thermostat – in original box with instructions, purchased 2021, new (paid $340, asking $110). Was not compatible with geothermal water furnace. Please phone (613) 256-6121.