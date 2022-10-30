FOR SALE: Hot tub, barely used

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Hot tub, barely used

Compact and economical to use. Fits 4 adults comfortably. Canadian made.

1/2 price. $3000 firm.

If you ever thought you’d like to try having a hot tub but didn’t want to invest too much in the adventure: this nice, on-the-small-size, hot tub with all the functions (massaging water jets, drink holders, lights etc) you could ever need, is a good deal. We have loved it for 2 years: the tub was recently replaced on warranty due to a tiny manufacturer’s defect. Easy to move.

Near Almonte: email cswain@storm.ca

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

