Inground pool removed 2015 was 16 x 32 with 4’ shallow end and 10’ deep end. All equipment functional at the time and stored inside since. Filter/pump/chlorinator were sized to pool volume. View by appointment – serious enquiries only. Asking prices as noted.
Email: whisperingducks20@gmail.com
- 1 – STA-RITE MAX-E-GLASII ¾ HP Pump – $150
- 1 – Pantera II Sand Filter – $80 + new bags of filter sand – $10 / bag
- 1 – Olympic Automatic Chlorine Dispenser – $30
- 1 – Creepy Crawler pool vacuum with long hose – $100
- 1 – In-ground pool reel for solar blanket – $200
- 1 – long scoop pole with scoop and brush – $50
- 1 – In-ground pool ladder – requires deck anchoring for use – $50
- 10 Sections in-ground pool, (older style) white wide beading and liner lock.
- 1 – Diving Board – base anchored in cement – $125
- 1 – extra creepy crawler for parts
- Numerous pool floaters and toys