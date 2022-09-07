For sale: Inuit whalebone carving

This beautiful reclining whalebone carving comes from Clyde River. It is titled “Sedna – the Sea Spirit”.

The story goes that “on a solitary shore lived an Inuk with his beautiful daughter Sedna. Youths came from far and near to court Sedna but none could touch her heart. Her father sent her to live on an island with his prized dog, thinking it would teach her a lesson”.

A lot happened including elopement, cutting off fingers, throwing Sedna overboard. But after all this adventure Sedna “from the bottom of the sea, she now rules all creatures”. A success story.

“Sedna is the most feared of all spirits, the one who, more than any other, controls the destiny of man”.

This perfect condition sculpture has recently been valued at $400. I am offering it for $325.

Call 613-256-9098