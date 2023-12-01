Friday, December 1, 2023
For sale: Jigsawe puzzles

ALL 1,000 Piece Puzzles $20.00 cash          All...

Holiday gift ideas from Garden Inspiration

Looking for a local, lovely and original...

MULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10

Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to partner with...
For sale: Jigsawe puzzles

ALL 1,000 Piece Puzzles $20.00 cash          All 500 Piece Puzzles $15.00 cash

eeBoo Mother Earth 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/eeBoo-Mother-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Adults/dp/B07XDBY6DT

Eurographics – Harmony – 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Eurographics-Harmony-Piece-Puzzle-Adults/dp/B08P7X4MLV

Springbok –Eiffel Magic– 1,000 pieces https://www.springbok-puzzles.com/Eiffel-Magic-p/33-10824.htm/

Springbok –What’s On TV– 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Springbok-Piece-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Whats/dp/B08SGBFJ74

Springbok –Spring Wedding– 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Springboks-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Wedding-Multicolor/dp/B01GL8JJTM

Springbok –Garden Goodness– 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Springboks-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Goodness-Multicolor/dp/B01N5MYH1E

Springbok –Paris Street Life– 1,000 pieces -–New, not opened https://www.amazon.ca/Springboks-Piece-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Street/dp/B08KSMY2FX

Springbok –Local Treasure – 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Springbok-Puzzles-33-10821-Treasure-Jigsaw/dp/B06XHH8RF3

Springbok –Palace in Paris – 1,000 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Springbok-Piece-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Palace/dp/B094DS4QQJ

Hallmark – School’s Out! – 1,000 pieces https://www.hallmark.com/gifts/toys/puzzles-and-games/schools-out-1000-piece-puzzle-1PUZ1910.html

Springbok – Space Town – 500 pieces https://www.amazon.ca/Springboks-Piece-Jigsaw-Puzzle-Space/dp/B09VCV2R18

Springbok – Spanish Steps – 500 pieces https://www.ebay.ca/itm/276006072382

Pomegranate – Mirror Lake – 500 pieces –new, not opened https://www.puzzlescanada.ca/pomegranate-franklin-carmichael-mirror-lake-puzzle.html

Springbok – Matchbox Railroad – 500 pieces https://www.puzzlewarehouse.com/matchbox-railroad-500-pieces-by-springbok/

Springbok – Cobblestone Village – 500 pieces https://www.springbok-puzzles.com/Cobblestone-Village-p/33-01477.htm/

Hallmark – Oh. The Places You’ve Been – 550 pieces https://www.hallmark.com/gifts/toys/puzzles-and-games/oh-the-places-youve-been-travel-themed-550-piece-puzzle-1PUZ1016.html

 

