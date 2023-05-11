Thursday, May 11, 2023
For sale: Lee Valley push mower

It has a 25 inch cutting blade. Also has a blade sharpening kit. Asking $60.

Contact number 613 256- 1018 (H) or by text@ 613 857-0867.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

