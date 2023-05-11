Classified AdsFor sale: Lee Valley push mower For sale: Lee Valley push mower May 11, 2023 It has a 25 inch cutting blade. Also has a blade sharpening kit. Asking $60. Contact number 613 256- 1018 (H) or by text@ 613 857-0867. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Home or child care offered May 8, 2023 For Sale – Porcelain Soup Tureen and Ladle May 8, 2023 Jobs at ConnectWell: Registered nurse, summer program driver May 7, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Lee Valley push mower May 11, 2023 Shop with a Mongolian flare will open on Mill Street, Saturday May 11, 2023 Open house at the nursery school, May 31 May 11, 2023 Dominic Coady — obituary May 11, 2023 Margaret Smithson — obituary May 11, 2023 Explorer Jill Heinerth gives talk to Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists May 10, 2023 From the Archives PICK OF THE PAST: Almonte Gazette, November 22 1962 For the Birds: Mr. & Mrs. Bluebird are house hunting! The Commonwell donates $15K to Almonte General Hospital Enerdu appears before Mississippi Mills Planning and Development Committee The Millstone wishes our readers a very Merry Christmas For the Birds: More Finches The Commonwell donates $25K to Almonte General Hospital Grilled Spice-Rubbed Chicken Drumsticks