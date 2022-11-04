Classified AdsFOR SALE: Like-new winter tires FOR SALE: Like-new winter tires November 4, 2022 Four Goodyear winter tires for sale Used – Like new 215 65 R16 9/32 s. Tread $350 guythurston1@gmail.com 613-227-7766 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ConnectWell seeks Human Resources Support November 4, 2022 Worker needed to help with interlock installation November 4, 2022 ConnectWell seeks Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor October 31, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ConnectWell seeks Human Resources Support November 4, 2022 FOR SALE: Like-new winter tires November 4, 2022 Worker needed to help with interlock installation November 4, 2022 In a deep bow of recognition November 3, 2022 MVFN Nature Talk: All about mosses November 3, 2022 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — November 9 November 3, 2022 From the Archives Yard of the Week: Tom Moylan and Audrey Hammond The Uncle: A John Dunn story Thank you for ‘Christmas Story’ Money and Our Planet: How do we squander them? Almonte and CP hospitals combine forces, share CEO Peter Nelson’s travels – New Zealand – Rees Valley Sheep Station Flu season is fast approaching Gardening in Almonte: Mayor forecasts rain!