Monday, June 12, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

First Yard of the Week for 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard...

10th Anniversary AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health delivers record-breaking $61,000 total!

A record $61,000 was raised from the...

For sale: Lounge chair

Tangkula foldable 7-position lounge chair, removable cushion/headrest,...
Classified AdsFor sale: Lounge chair

For sale: Lounge chair

Tangkula foldable 7-position lounge chair, removable cushion/headrest, outdoor cover. $250 + value – like new $100.

Bob 461-0037 Almonte

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone