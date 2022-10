75 – 2 gal galvanized sap buckets with lids and spiles

50% off buying new. $6.50 per set or $450.00 for all

30 – 1 1/2 gal aluminum sap buckets with lids and spiles

$5.50 per set or $150.00 for all.

1 Stainless steel scoop, used 1 season $60.00

1 Hydrotherm $25.00

1 Felt filter $50.00

—

Set of heavy-duty tractor tire chains. They fit 24” tires very good condition, used only in the winter. $275.00.

Call Bruce at 613-256-5434. Or email bkthomp43@gmail.com