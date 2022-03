FOR SALE: 3″ visco-elastic firm Memory Foam Mattress Topper – Queen 57″ x 77″ $40. (bought June 2020 from Costco)

Great for on top of that saggy mattress at the cottage,…could also be cut to fit the size of a smaller mattress, …or used for anything else you may need memory foam for!

Please Call 613-256-6530