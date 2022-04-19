Tuesday, April 19, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Wordle for Mississippi Mills: MMordle #2

As noted last week, I’ll be running...

FOR SALE: Michelin winter tires on rims

4 Michelin Latitude X-Ice winter tires balanced...

FOR SALE: Nintendo Switch + 2 games – $400

Turns out Nintendo Switch is not our...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Michelin winter tires on rims

FOR SALE: Michelin winter tires on rims

4 Michelin Latitude X-Ice winter tires balanced on rims. 235/65/R17 (compatible size 235/60/R18)

$550  Almonte pick-up only

Bob 613-461-0037

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone