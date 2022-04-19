Classified AdsFOR SALE: Michelin winter tires on rims FOR SALE: Michelin winter tires on rims April 19, 2022 4 Michelin Latitude X-Ice winter tires balanced on rims. 235/65/R17 (compatible size 235/60/R18) $550 Almonte pick-up only Bob 613-461-0037 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Nintendo Switch + 2 games – $400 April 19, 2022 St. Andrew’s seeks Director of Music/Pianist April 18, 2022 FOR SALE: Vintage oil lamps, coracle picnic basket April 18, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Wordle for Mississippi Mills: MMordle #2 April 19, 2022 FOR SALE: Michelin winter tires on rims April 19, 2022 FOR SALE: Nintendo Switch + 2 games – $400 April 19, 2022 St. Andrew’s seeks Director of Music/Pianist April 18, 2022 FOR SALE: Vintage oil lamps, coracle picnic basket April 18, 2022 Michael Neelin — obituary April 18, 2022 From the Archives Ontario Nature’s fight to uphold the Endangered Species Act ‘Making merry with maple’ The best vaccine is the one available right now Almonte in need of an Alzheimer's Day Away Program Al Seaman rebuts Mayor Levi's wetlands stance Mississippi Mills’ dynamic little museum Winners of the Great Canadian Wine Match triumph in Battle of the Bottles