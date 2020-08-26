Rare opportunity to purchase a building in downtown Almonte, on Mill Street.

Building was completed renovated in 2017 /18 with commercial space on the ground floor

and residential apartment on the second floor.

Commercial unit has 12 ft. ceilings with concrete in-floor heating (hydronic), heat on demand hot water heater. Space is 583 sq. ft.

The one bedroom residential unit has in-floor heating with heat on demand water heater, new kitchen with appliances, walk in shower bathroom, fully equipped laundry room.

Space is 528 sq. ft.

Parking space for two cars in rear lane way.

Both units are currently leased.

Purchase price is $470,000 CAN

For more info please contact Ronny via email ronnyritschel@gmail.com or tel. 613-601-1104