FOR SALE: Monitor, thermomostat
February 7, 2022 - 4:01 pm

Honeywell Home T6 Pro Programmable Thermostat – In original box with instructions. New – Purchased for Water Furnace but not compatible – paid $340., asking $125.

24″ Samsung Monitor in good condition – extra to needs – $40.

Pls phone 613-256-6121.