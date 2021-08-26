Home Classified Ads FOR SALE: motorcycle GPS, electric BBQ Classified Ads FOR SALE: motorcycle GPS, electric BBQ August 26, 2021 - 9:08 am Garmin motorcycle GPS Zumo 350 LM $75.00 Weber electric BBQ Model Q2400 $75.00 Call or text Mike 613 850 7910 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FOR SALE: Bikes FOR SALE: Folding chairs, mobility aids Resources management internship opportunity at Plenty Canada LATEST “Bulb planting for the NCC” talk, September 1 August 26, 2021 - 10:02 am FOR SALE: motorcycle GPS, electric BBQ August 26, 2021 - 9:08 am Celebrate the Al Potvin Family Foundation, August 29 August 26, 2021 - 9:03 am Swamped at the Millstone August 25, 2021 - 4:24 pm FOR SALE: Bikes August 25, 2021 - 2:05 pm