FOR SALE: Muscovy ducks

To a good home: any or all 4 young male Muscovy ducks. Without a female, these youngsters will be friends. Muscovies eat many ticks and other insects, they are friendly to people, get along extremely well with other poultry, and do not need a pond like other duck species. They are happy with a kiddy pool. Ours roam free during the day in the garden and lawn, and go back to their duck house at night to be locked away from predators. They do not eat flowers or garden vegetables, just bugs.

Our problem is too many males were born this summer from one hatch. Gus, the drake, does not want his sons around his females. All our Muscovies and chickens are in a large stall in the barn for the winter, and there’s nowhere for the young males to escape angry Gus.

I will be happy to answer any Muscovy duck questions. If you have an interest in any of these lovely pets, please call me, Jane, at 613-316-6091.