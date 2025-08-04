Classified AdsFor sale: Mustang Convertible GT For sale: Mustang Convertible GT August 4, 2025 2005 94,000 kms 5-speed standard shift Excellent condition, no winter driving. The asking price is $12,000. 613 256 3812 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Almonte District High School 150th anniversary, October 11, 2025 August 4, 2025 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionists August 4, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 2 2025 August 2, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte District High School 150th anniversary, October 11, 2025 August 4, 2025 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionists August 4, 2025 For sale: Mustang Convertible GT August 4, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 2 2025 August 2, 2025 Diana’s Quiz, August 2 2025 August 2, 2025 Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape, August 16 August 1, 2025 From the Archives Another Successful Accreditation at Almonte General Hospital Congratulations from Charlotte Gray Sandra’s Best Decaf Bean Discovery Testimonial Winning student posters to be displayed to fight plastic bag scourge Fulton’s Pancake House maple dip impresses Cordon Bleu student chefs Self-appointed 'animal-control officer' at work in Almonte? Orzo Skillet with Shrimp and Feta STORY CONTEST: Negative + Positive = Almonte