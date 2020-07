60” x 57” x 6 &5/8 JAM – 45 DEGREE, WHITE VINYL, 2 CRANK OUTS WITH SCREENS, GRILLS IN ALL WINDOWS – BRAND NEW

Manufactured by Ostago . I bought the window at the time I was building my house. I signed off on them before paying close attention to the size. Turns out the window is too big. I paid $1,389.00 for it plus HST. I’ll take $ 550.00 cash. Reg Gamble 613-880-6937. crgambl@bell.net