Just used 4 times.

Purchased this Panasonic Microwave (model NNSU64LW) from Home Depot March 4, 2022 for $235.04 including taxes. Reason for selling I ordered a cabinet to hold this

Microwave, however, when cabinet came the place for the microwave was too small and I had to purchase a smaller one. This microwave is white (1100 Watts); 21.5″ wide;

15″ depth; 12″ high. I have the receipts and manual.

SELLING FOR $150.00 (NO TAX); THIS IS A GREAT PRICE.