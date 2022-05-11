Classified AdsFOR SALE: Norco bike, $375 FOR SALE: Norco bike, $375 May 11, 2022 Norco bicycle, 14″, best for riders up to 5′ 7″ tall. In excellent shape, tuned up last year at Almonte bike shop, $375.00 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Vintage lady’s bike, $350 May 11, 2022 Senior looking for part-time work May 11, 2022 Wanted: Ironing every two weeks May 10, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Vintage lady’s bike, $350 May 11, 2022 FOR SALE: Norco bike, $375 May 11, 2022 Senior looking for part-time work May 11, 2022 The Almonte Fair is coming up — get involved! May 11, 2022 Wanted: Ironing every two weeks May 10, 2022 Mild earthquake rattles local residents May 10, 2022 From the Archives Tragic tractor death Dr. Jody Murray talks about osteoarthritis during Arthritis Month Gay Cook’s Greek Lamb Pilaff with Greek salad Get a ‘Save Our River’ lawn/window sign for only $20 Backpack safety – Prevent back and neck pain this school year When 150 of years of Almonte trains came to an end Gardening in Mississippi Mills: Every year is different!