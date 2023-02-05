Sunday, February 5, 2023
FOR SALE: Norco fat bike

Norco Bigfoot 2 – Fat Bike (Red/Silver)
purchased in April 2022 and has never been used!
Size: Large

Selling for same amount as purchased: $2,597.00

Can call, text or email Johnny for more details:

cell: 613-983-8119
email: ostapiukjo@gmail.com

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

