Classified Ads

FOR SALE: Norco fat bike
February 5, 2023

Norco Bigfoot 2 – Fat Bike (Red/Silver) purchased in April 2022 and has never been used!

Size: Large

Selling for same amount as purchased: $2,597.00

Can call, text or email Johnny for more details:
cell: 613-983-8119
email: ostapiukjo@gmail.com