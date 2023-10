This front door is a Novatech Cachet with 8-inch deep jamb extensions. It has 36 inch right hand swing with a 22” x 36” stained glass with Zinc Caning.

Installed for 18 months until we added a room to the house and couldn’t use it on the extension. For sale for $800 (was $1200 new).

Call 613-277-6148 and ask for Pat. Lanark area.