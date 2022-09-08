Classified AdsFor sale: Oak dining set For sale: Oak dining set September 8, 2022 OLDER SOLID OAK DINING-ROOM TABLE 2 Captain Oak Chairs and 2 Regular Oak Chairs. Exceptional Price $500.00 CASH or internet transfer 613-256-2794 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Car seat, $25 September 8, 2022 For sale: Inuit whalebone carving September 7, 2022 For Sale: Large Wall Unit for TV and storage September 7, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Car seat, $25 September 8, 2022 Hundreds of wild children flock to Pakenham September 8, 2022 For sale: Oak dining set September 8, 2022 Ice Breaker documentary – review September 8, 2022 For sale: Inuit whalebone carving September 7, 2022 Spaces open for “Indigenous Realities,” taught by Tony Belcourt September 7, 2022 From the Archives Liberal candidate signs torn down. Autumn Colours Jessica’s Syrian Food now at Baker Bob’s! The semi-finalists for this year’s My Town’s Got Talent Finale! Beginner level wine tasting seminar Two airlifted to hospital Saturday after Wolf Grove crash The Brian Gallagher generating station now partially operational Gardening in Mississippi Mills: Putting community in community gardening