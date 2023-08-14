Monday, August 14, 2023
Breakfast at the Legion, August 19, 8 am until 10 am

Please note time change: The August Breakfast...

LOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke

LOST 10-12 foot blue kayak on Clayton...

Jim Lowry — obituary

Lowry, James ‘Jimmy’, George February 28, 1932 – August...
Classified AdsFor Sale: One ladies kilt

For Sale: One ladies kilt

Size XL (size 20 UK), brand new, pure wool, purchased in Edinburgh, beautifully made by Kiltmaker of Aberdeen (the best kiltmaker in  Scotland), Dress Stewart Blue tartan,  paid $120, asking $50. firm.

Pls phone 613-256-6121.

