FOR SALE: Patio set, $80

I have a patio set for sale. It’s a solid wood and metal set. Sits high.

  • 29 1/2 inches from seat to floor.
  • 41 1/2 from tabletop to floor.

Asking 80.00 cash. Pick up in Almonte. Please call 613-328-7004.

Thank you!

