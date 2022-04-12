Classified AdsFOR SALE: Patio set, $80 FOR SALE: Patio set, $80 April 12, 2022 I have a patio set for sale. It’s a solid wood and metal set. Sits high. 29 1/2 inches from seat to floor. 41 1/2 from tabletop to floor. Asking 80.00 cash. Pick up in Almonte. Please call 613-328-7004. Thank you! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Electric single bed April 11, 2022 FREE: Cat tree, hot tub cover April 11, 2022 Local employment opportunity for RN/RPN April 12, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest The Ten Collective: Third Annual Exhibit of New Paintings April 12, 2022 FOR SALE: Patio set, $80 April 12, 2022 FOR SALE: Electric single bed April 11, 2022 Home Hospice North Lanark launches spring fundraising auction, April 13 – May 9, 2022 April 11, 2022 FREE: Cat tree, hot tub cover April 11, 2022 Local employment opportunity for RN/RPN April 12, 2022 From the Archives Roadside weed spraying program to continue Local “Hit Squad” member is fighting invasive species Guests of the house – a John Dunn story Turtle fence on Dwyer Hill Road Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo Creamy baked four-cheese pasta Overcoming: the night the war came to Almonte