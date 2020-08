Solid-pine table top with black metal legs

Dimensions: 31.5 in. deep x 63 in. long x 29 in. high. Top has some scratches which can be sanded down. Selling for $30. Can be disassembled for buyer to pick up. Please call Chris at 613-256-0872.

Solid-wood rocking chair

Painted white, in excellent condition. Dimensions approximately 41 in. high x 32 in. deep x 24 in. wide. Selling for $60. Buyer to pick up.

Please call Chris at 613-256-0872.