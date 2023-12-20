For Sale: Pop-Up Sofa Bed – almost brand new!

Need a great-looking sofa-chaise as well as a place for guests to bunk down this holiday? Do you have someone on your gift list that would love this? If so, this amazing pop-up sofa bed sectional is for you.

Purchased last year, used once and has been under covers ever since. Pretty much brand new. Currently on sale at Leon’s – but not available. If you would like a couch you can PICK UP TODAY – this is the deal for you!

Sells for $2399.00 on sale now for $1299. I will honour the sale price, which will save you the taxes and shipping (about $225 extra) – and you don’t have to wait – you can have it today. Pick up in Almonte. CASH or eTRANSFER only. Reasonable offers will be considered.

Contact Anne @ (text) 519-777-5055 or annethermt@gmail.com

SOFA SPECS/DETAILS: https://www.leons.ca/products/ poppy-pop-up-sofa-bed-grey? region_id=457425&gad_source=1& gclid= Cj0KCQiAsvWrBhC0ARIsAO4E6f8Jq2 fF0C_ gIMUyHkukIeSNeKHLyiHDgA1IwCVcb 6c-YLbPUWVdsD0aAq1kEALw_wcB& fbclid= IwAR1bvsTHRFnjUF42HJotptkIRrNq 924KJszB9rqwMIEFBkDwra4I52xoOm I