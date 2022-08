Maasdam 144SB-6 2 Ton Capacity Pow’R Pull with 3/16-inch diameter cable, 6 feet maximum Lift

Precision fit, steel, notch at a time control for trouble-free let down, hooks stay connected,

OSHA recommended safety latches, non-slip plastic grip provides permanent, comfortable use and reduces hand fatigue

Price $100.00 or best offer

Porter-Cable PC700D 7 amp 1/2 inch variable speed drill, corded electric, 120 volts. maximum chuck size 0.5, key and holder,

Price $100.00 or best offer

613 256-2160