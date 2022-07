This talisman was purchased in Almonte, and reads ‘Forever’.

The tied ribbon above the small hearts is symbolic of the uniting of two souls – a perfect gift to show your love.

Pyrrha jewelry is handcrafted in Canada from recycled metals and uses antique wax seals and imagery from the Victorian era.

This ‘Forever’ talisman (approx 1/2+ inch diameter) comes with a handpainted wooden gift box and meaning card.

Asking $120.

If interested, please call 613-256-6530