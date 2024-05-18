Saturday, May 18, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Reel mower, bistro set

Lee Valley 27-inch reel mower. Blade sharpening...

Diana’s Quiz – May 18, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  The Alice Munro story,...

The Toonie Book Sale, May 1

Held over by popular demand! The Toonie Book...
Classified AdsFor sale: Reel mower, bistro set

For sale: Reel mower, bistro set

Lee Valley 27-inch reel mower. Blade sharpening kit included. Asking $50 or BO

Cast iron bistro set. Asking $40 or best offer.

Contact by text 613 857-0867.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone