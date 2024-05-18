Classified AdsFor sale: Reel mower, bistro set For sale: Reel mower, bistro set May 18, 2024 Lee Valley 27-inch reel mower. Blade sharpening kit included. Asking $50 or BO Cast iron bistro set. Asking $40 or best offer. Contact by text 613 857-0867. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate May 15, 2024 For sale: Harvest table, armchair May 14, 2024 ConnectWell Community Health seeks physician May 14, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Reel mower, bistro set May 18, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – May 18, 2024 May 16, 2024 The Toonie Book Sale, May 1 May 17, 2024 Plenty of Senior Games events upcoming May 17, 2024 Community friendship luncheon, May 21 May 14, 2024 Community lunch in support of Civitan accessible playground, June 6 May 16, 2024 From the Archives Finishing the indoor planting Overflow audience opposed zoning application for firearms training facility Hub Hospice Palliative Care moves to second stage Over the Hedge Garden Tour and Car Rally shows serious gardening at its best. Fruit trees and ‘black knot disease’ A rich trove of Almonte history on Facebook Turkey vulture times two What Is That … on the daisy?