Sunday, May 15, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

FOR SALE: Riding mower

Yardman riding lawnmower for sale.  $ 500;...

Ron McKay — obituary

McKay, Ronald "Ron" In hospital at Perth with...

Call for community gardeners at the Almonte Library

For the upcoming gardening season, the Neighbourhood...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Riding mower

FOR SALE: Riding mower

Yardman riding lawnmower for sale.  $ 500; contact Ron at 613-804-4617.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone