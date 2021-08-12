Home Classified Ads FOR SALE: Rocking chair, $50 Classified Ads FOR SALE: Rocking chair, $50 August 12, 2021 - 5:07 pm FOR SALE: solid oak rocking chair in excellent condition – $50.00 André @ 613.256.7727 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FOR SALE: Raised wood flower bed FOR SALE: New ceiling fans, $80 each Set of three counter chairs LATEST FOR SALE: Rocking chair, $50 August 12, 2021 - 5:07 pm Almonte in Concert seeks volunteers to join Board of Directors August 12, 2021 - 5:04 pm An Artist’s Notes | The Sketchbook Project 2020 August 12, 2021 - 5:02 pm FOR SALE: Raised wood flower bed August 11, 2021 - 5:28 pm FOR SALE: New ceiling fans, $80 each August 11, 2021 - 11:21 am