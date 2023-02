The following items are for sale. They have never been used and are still in their original

packaging. Please call 613-256-8281

Mastercraft Maximum Plunge/Fixed Router

2 HP

11 Amp

Variable Speed 11,000 to 25000

$200

Mastercraft 36-piece carbide-tipped router bit set

$200

Ryobi Intermediate Router Table

Model A25RT02

32”x16”

$100