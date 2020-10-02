Home Classified Ads FOR SALE: School desk and dining set Classified Ads FOR SALE: School desk and dining set October 2, 2020 - 3:24 pm Requesting 25.00 for the school desk and 50.00 for the dining table and chairs OBO. Linda@ 613 256-1018 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tony Fielding — obituary FOR SALE: Waterfront 4 season house on Clayton Lake Commercial space on Little Bridge, $680 LATEST Great Veggie Grow Off weigh-in, October 10 October 2, 2020 - 3:39 pm FOR SALE: School desk and dining set October 2, 2020 - 3:24 pm ‘Memories of Appleton,’ a presentation by Eleanor Wright October 1, 2020 - 2:24 pm Mill Street Books is going up for sale October 1, 2020 - 1:19 pm Nic Wark-Moulton — obituary October 1, 2020 - 8:24 am FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow