Scott Prospector 16-foot fiberglass canoe, 3-foot beam, ash teal double -bolted deep-dish yoke, double bolted thwart, webbed seats, keeled hull. “The Prospector 16 is easily the most versatile canoe in Scott’s Prospector family making it perfect for day trips and longer adventure.” Canoe is listed at $1150. Two Redtail paddles ($85), one Sport personal floatation device ($40) a tie-down kit ($35) are also available, priced separately, or $140 as package.

Contact owner, Alex Gillis, by email, alex_gillis@hotmail.com , or phone 613-256-4961.