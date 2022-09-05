Classified AdsFOR SALE: Small bench, privacy screen FOR SALE: Small bench, privacy screen September 5, 2022 Small entryway bench 41”w x15”d x29”h (back height). Asking $40 OBO Bifold privacy screen with removal canvas. It is 71”h x51”w. Asking $50 OBO Contact info: 613 256-1018 or text 613 857-0867 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related WANTED: Sectional couch September 3, 2022 Weaver’s willow for sale September 2, 2022 NEEDED: Some grey grout August 31, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Fall art classes with Blair Paul September 5, 2022 FOR SALE: Small bench, privacy screen September 5, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 3, 2022 September 2, 2022 Emerald Rose — obituary September 4, 2022 WANTED: Sectional couch September 3, 2022 Carleton Place hospital emergency department will be closed night of September 3 September 3, 2022 From the Archives Brown paper packages: poetry contest Jack MacLaren apologizes for ‘fake constituent endorsements’ Fairview sets up nursing fund to honour Pam Murphy Help with the driving – a John Dunn story Gay Cook’s Omelette with Fresh Herbs Radiothon to support local Land Trust, July 25 Enerdu votes pass Council on Tuesday Get Cultured: Sauerkraut 101