Sunday, August 14, 2022
A Cottage in The Twilight Zone

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Recently my bride...

Puppets Up is back!

For the first time in six years,...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Solid Mango wood dining table

FOR SALE: Solid Mango wood dining table


For sale: 47” diameter solid Mango wood dining table. $450.00. Easy to disassemble for transportation, located at 340 Spring St. in Almonte.

Contact Greg or Diane 613-604-2756.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

