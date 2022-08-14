Classified AdsFOR SALE: Solid Mango wood dining table FOR SALE: Solid Mango wood dining table August 14, 2022 For sale: 47” diameter solid Mango wood dining table. $450.00. Easy to disassemble for transportation, located at 340 Spring St. in Almonte. Contact Greg or Diane 613-604-2756. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Honda Lawnmower August 12, 2022 Commercial office space available in downtown Almonte, $750 August 10, 2022 FOR SALE: Couch, bamboo chairs August 10, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest A Cottage in The Twilight Zone August 14, 2022 FOR SALE: Solid Mango wood dining table August 14, 2022 Puppets Up is back! August 13, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – August 13, 2022 August 12, 2022 Highlights of the August 9th, 2022 Council Meeting August 12, 2022 FOR SALE: Honda Lawnmower August 12, 2022 From the Archives Bernard Cameron’s Council seat to be filled via appointment Caregiver learning tools to help you cope through Covid-19 – and the holidays Gardening in Almonte: Time to move it outside! The Millstone is three years old Butterflied Chicken with Olives What is that … decomposer? Objet d’art – a John Dunn story New family physician and general surgeon practising in Almonte