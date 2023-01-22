Sunday, January 22, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

FOR SALE: Solid maple hutch, $250

Available at Orchard View. Please call (613)...

What Is That … Ruffled Plumage?

While reviewing some of last year’s cottage...

FOR SALE: Folkus Almonte tickets

We have a pair of extra tickets...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Solid maple hutch, $250

FOR SALE: Solid maple hutch, $250

Available at Orchard View. Please call (613) 963 – 2131.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone