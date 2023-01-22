Classified AdsFOR SALE: Solid maple hutch, $250 FOR SALE: Solid maple hutch, $250 January 22, 2023 Available at Orchard View. Please call (613) 963 – 2131. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Folkus Almonte tickets January 21, 2023 ConnectWell Community Health seeks Playgroup Programmer January 21, 2023 Folding chairs available, non-profit group preferred January 19, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Solid maple hutch, $250 January 22, 2023 What Is That … Ruffled Plumage? January 22, 2023 FOR SALE: Folkus Almonte tickets January 21, 2023 Christmas lights to donate? Help brighten Kintail next December January 21, 2023 ConnectWell Community Health seeks Playgroup Programmer January 21, 2023 Bears invading Corkery January 21, 2023 From the Archives Peter Nelson’s travels – Jungle village, Northern Thailand Ashton pub opens the Ashton Brewing Company Peter Nelson’s travels – Back to Bangkok CBC Ottawa will air radio and TV news items on Almonte and the Millstone Tornado warning issued for Lanark County on Monday evening Local MPP condemned for ‘crude and vulgar’ joke about federal MP Beckwith woman home safe Almonte resident fed up with the town: will topple the Dungarvon tower