1 ticket to Folkus sold out show – Nathan Slonioski and Friends, 7:30 PM February 24 at Almonte Old Town Hall. $25. Contact me at robert.cretien@gmail.com

Nathan Sloniowski is ever-busy around town, sparking up song circles, working with The Ragged Flowers, and lending a musical hand where needed. Recently, Nathan organized a series of sold-out John Prine tribute evenings at Ottawa Valley Coffee – Almonte, generously sharing the stage with a variety of local artists.