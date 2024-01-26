For sale: Ticket for January 27 Tom Wilson show

One ticket for the Saturday, January 27 show – Tom Wilson. $25.

Info from Folkus: Tom Wilson last graced the Folkus stage in 2005. He’s a new man now, having discovered and explored his Indigenous roots, toured the country multiple times with Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and Lee Harvey Osmond, and expanded his talents as a painter and writer. Beautiful Scars, his powerful memoir of self-discovery, was a national bestseller. Wilson and Lee Harvey Osmond received a 2020 Juno Award for the album “Mohawk. This is a don’t-miss-it night!

Contact (text or call): 613-808-2781