Friday, January 26, 2024
Almonte hospital receives largest gift ever: $1.2 million

The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation...

For sale: Ticket for January 27 Tom Wilson show

One ticket for the Saturday, January 27...

Snowblower for sale

  Craftsman 10 Hp., 30 in. cut $250.OO 613-256-2960 Evenings
One ticket for the Saturday, January 27 show – Tom Wilson. $25.

Info from Folkus: Tom Wilson last graced the Folkus stage in 2005. He’s a new man now, having discovered and explored his Indigenous roots, toured the country multiple times with Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and Lee Harvey Osmond, and expanded his talents as a painter and writer. Beautiful Scars, his powerful memoir of self-discovery, was a national bestseller. Wilson and Lee Harvey Osmond received a 2020 Juno Award for the album “Mohawk. This is a don’t-miss-it night!

Contact (text or call): 613-808-2781

Snowblower for sale

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

