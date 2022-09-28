FOR SALE: Various items

For Sale: Origami Paddler

This Paddler has never been used. It comes with wheels which are stored on board while stand up paddling or kayaking. Paddles for both activities and seat are included. To be picked up in Almonte. $700. 613-220-1779

Original Water Rower in Ash, S4 Monitor

Rarely used water rower. Comes with manual, video, 4 extra water tablets. To be picked up in Almonte. $1100. 613-220-1779

6-panel Privacy Screen

Cherry wood and wicker. Panels are 17 1/2” wide by 71” high, 3/4” thick. Very sturdy, will not blow over in the wind or when people walk by. To be picked up in Almonte. $350. 613-220-1779

Fitbounce Pro Rebounder II

Rarely used trampoline, 39” diameter, 33” bounce area, comes with manual, video and carry case. To be picked up in Almonte. $450. 613-220-1779

2 Pairs Birkenstock leather/suede high-top sneakers

Women’s size 38. Rarely worn. $100 each. Black leather. Beige/pink suede. To be picked up in Almonte. 613-220-1779