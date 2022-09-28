Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Always wanted to play in a concert band?

Mississippi Mills Musicworks is pleased to welcome...

FOR SALE: Various items

For Sale: Origami Paddler This Paddler has never...

Pasta al Pomodoro

by Susan Hanna This recipe from NYT Cooking...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Various items

FOR SALE: Various items

For Sale: Origami Paddler
This Paddler has never been used. It comes with wheels which are stored on board while stand up paddling or kayaking. Paddles for both activities and seat are included. To be picked up in Almonte. $700. 613-220-1779

Original Water Rower in Ash, S4 Monitor
Rarely used water rower. Comes with manual, video, 4 extra water tablets. To be picked up in Almonte. $1100. 613-220-1779

6-panel Privacy Screen
Cherry wood and wicker. Panels are 17 1/2” wide by 71” high, 3/4” thick. Very sturdy, will not blow over in the wind or when people walk by. To be picked up in Almonte. $350. 613-220-1779

Fitbounce Pro Rebounder II
Rarely used trampoline, 39” diameter, 33” bounce area, comes with manual, video and carry case. To be picked up in Almonte.  $450.  613-220-1779

2 Pairs Birkenstock leather/suede high-top sneakers
Women’s size 38. Rarely worn. $100 each. Black leather. Beige/pink suede. To be picked up in Almonte. 613-220-1779

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone