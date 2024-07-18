Classified AdsFor sale: Vespa Granturismo For sale: Vespa Granturismo July 18, 2024 2005 Only 1100 km driven Oil and filter changes done in July 2024 Two helmets included Asking $4500.00 (cash only) 613 558 0254 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: unique table July 13, 2024 For sale, Mobility scooter July 12, 2024 Extras needed for local music video July 11, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Fiddlehead Commons – Almonte’s new cohousing project July 18, 2024 For sale: Vespa Granturismo July 18, 2024 Art sale, July 20 July 18, 2024 Presentation and workshop on preserving old photos, July 21, Middleville July 17, 2024 Yard of the Week, July 17 2024 July 17, 2024 Outdoor cactuses can do fine in our climate July 17, 2024 From the Archives Nutrition Month 2015 inspires healthy eating 9 to 5 Gay Cook’s Barley and Bell Pepper Casserole Gardening in Almonte: What a difference a month makes! Almonte ‘co-housing’ proposal is top story on CBC news site Transit of Venus – Some information AGH welcomes new obstetrician and gynecologist Canadian food service industry makes a strong showing A Powerful Real-Life Example for Almonte Students