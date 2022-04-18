Classified AdsFOR SALE: Vintage oil lamps, coracle picnic basket FOR SALE: Vintage oil lamps, coracle picnic basket April 18, 2022 Oil lamps: $20 each or best offer Picnic basket (made in England): 23 3/4″ X 22″ X 12 1/2″. $300 obo 613-256-1643 mike256doyle@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related St. Andrew’s seeks Director of Music/Pianist April 18, 2022 ‘Naismith II Chair’ from the Men’s Shed — only $140 April 14, 2022 FOR SALE: Electric single bed April 11, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest St. Andrew’s seeks Director of Music/Pianist April 18, 2022 FOR SALE: Vintage oil lamps, coracle picnic basket April 18, 2022 Michael Neelin — obituary April 18, 2022 Larry Morton — obituary April 18, 2022 Dee Hemsley — obituary April 18, 2022 Debbie Cavanagh — obituary April 18, 2022 From the Archives TYPS Almonte’s Youth Centre forced to close due to funding crunch; calls for a Community Forum on Youth Services Scott Simser – Green Party candidate Reflecting on your health in 2014. MVCA Flood Watch Sali Tagliamonte studies the Ottawa Valley accent Beth McCubbin Roadside herbicide spraying set to start soon