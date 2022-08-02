Tuesday, August 2, 2022
FOR SALE: Vintage stereo

FOR SALE: Vintage stereo

Vintage stereo with radio, tape deck, and Girard record changer. All in good condition, instruction for record player included. Wood cabinet in good condition. $100.00. Purchaser to pick up item.

Phone: (613)256-6479.

