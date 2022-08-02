Classified AdsFOR SALE: Vintage stereo FOR SALE: Vintage stereo August 2, 2022 Vintage stereo with radio, tape deck, and Girard record changer. All in good condition, instruction for record player included. Wood cabinet in good condition. $100.00. Purchaser to pick up item. Phone: (613)256-6479. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR RENT: 1 bedroom apartment on Mill Street August 2, 2022 Brand New Duravit TIny Sink for sale August 1, 2022 Jobs available at Mississippi Golf Course July 27, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Vintage stereo August 2, 2022 FOR RENT: 1 bedroom apartment on Mill Street August 2, 2022 Free family outdoor movie nights return in August August 2, 2022 Don Wiles Celebration of Life: change of venue August 1, 2022 Brand New Duravit TIny Sink for sale August 1, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 30, 2022 July 29, 2022 From the Archives For the Birds: Summer Days What Is That … a Chickadee or a … ? Birth and Death Column added to the Millstone County describes “no-spray” weed options Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust properties closed for now Gay Cook’s Irish Soda Bread Canada Day Millstone coverage of the federal election