Classified AdsFOR SALE: Weathertech mats for Rav 4 FOR SALE: Weathertech mats for Rav 4 June 8, 2022 Weathertech front car mats for Rav 4 2019 – 2022 NEW $160 + TAX SELL $45 + NO TAX Call : (613) 256-6960 E- Mail : loonechobay@icloud.com