MIDEA AIR CONDITIONER – ECO-RESPONSIBLE 12,000 BTU WHITE

Energy Star certified window air conditioner, features washable filter, 3 fan speeds, a variable electronic temperature control ranging from 17C to 30C, a sleep mode and a 1-2 hour time. It covers 450 to 550 square feet room. Height 15.9” Depth 22.2”. Purchased at Rona for $563.89 in 2020 used 1 month until central air was installed. $450.00.

613 256-2160.