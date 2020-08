As I am downsizing, and moving into Almonte, I have two woman’s bicycles for sale, both are in good condition.

A vintage Raleigh Sprite 3 speed, original owner asking $ 69.00 or best offer; and a 10 speed CCM in excellent condition: $ 79, or best offer.

Also available is a freezer free of charge.

Please contact me at 613 858 8241