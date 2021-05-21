Dynatrap Mosquito Trap – Insects, including wasps, etc, are attracted to unit by light without any zapping sound.

Fan pulls them into cage, trapping them. Works well. About 2500 hours left on replaceable bulb. Energy efficient, like new. $50 firm.

Dethatcher, made by Brinly-Hardy Co of USA. Attach to garden tractor – 42″ wide. Like new. $50 firm.

“V” Weed Cutter to pull behind boat – with long rope – very sharp blades protected by shield when not in use. Like new. $50 firm.

All of above at 613-256-6121.