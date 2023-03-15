For want of a birdhouse

Just in time to enter the Backyard Beauties 2023 auction, the Naismith Men’s Shed is producing several models of birdhouses ready for decorating. These well-constructed houses have all the features needed to attract spring birds to your garden and are waiting for your creativity to enhance them.

Pictured above is the current stock of pre-built birdhouses. The Men’s Shed is asking $25 unpainted and $35 painted. Place your order withnaismithmensshed2@gmail.ca .

Not seeing the model you want? The Men’s Shed can create custom orders. Contact them at naismithmensshed2@gmail.ca to arrange that.

They are also offering an assembly workshop on March 22, 9-12 a.m. in Appleton. The cost of the assembly workshop is $50.00, which includes materials, instruction, and a very pleasant morning making your own house from provided plans. For an additional $10.00, your house will be painted.

To attend the workshop, contact <bdickson@storm.ca> and Bob will confirm with parking and address information. People who took the workshop last year agreed it was fun and fulfilling to construct a birdhouse all on their own.

Bob Dickson, who is in charge of this project is pleased to be partnering with the organizers, not only to provide a palette for others, but also to raise awareness for the Men’s Shed, a valuable asset to the well-being of the men in our community.