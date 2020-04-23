Home Classified Ads Found: A plastic card with Barbara’s name on it Classified Ads Found: A plastic card with Barbara’s name on it April 23, 2020 - 3:11 pm Barbara – I found a plastic card belonging to you. Please call Bill (613) 697-7855 to retrieve it. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Blond l’Oreal Hair Colour free to a good home JOB: Payroll officer, Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services Wanted: Truck to move things to Ottawa LATEST Found: A plastic card with Barbara’s name on it April 23, 2020 - 3:11 pm Six-year-old boy raises $300 for Almonte Country Haven April 22, 2020 - 6:44 pm Health Unit shares facts on face masks April 22, 2020 - 5:47 pm Local boat launches to stay open during pandemic, Mayor says April 22, 2020 - 5:23 pm Library: ‘Baby Time Online’, plus discover e-books and audiobooks April 22, 2020 - 5:04 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow